Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended

August 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (8/3) game has been suspended due to heavy rain received tonight and throughout the week as well as unplayable field conditions. Game two of tonight's scheduled doubleheader will not be made up.

Game one will resume in the fifth inning tomorrow (8/4) as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:15 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. The second game will be a seven-inning contest and will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. A ticket for tomorrow's game (8/4) will be good for both games.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2024 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

