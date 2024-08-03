Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended
August 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (8/3) game has been suspended due to heavy rain received tonight and throughout the week as well as unplayable field conditions. Game two of tonight's scheduled doubleheader will not be made up.
Game one will resume in the fifth inning tomorrow (8/4) as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:15 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. The second game will be a seven-inning contest and will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. A ticket for tomorrow's game (8/4) will be good for both games.
Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2024 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Tolve Blasts 11th Homer in Saturday Night Loss to Smokies - Mississippi Braves
- Rodriguez's Two-Homer Night Leads Shuckers to Blowout Win - Biloxi Shuckers
- Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Biloxi Giving Pandas the Blues - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Wahoos Claim Lead; Game Suspended Again by More Chattanooga Rain - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Vets Recover - Biloxi Shuckers
- Game Info: Saturday, August 3 vs. Tennessee Smokies: 6:05 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Misiorowski Promoted, Kuehner Added as Shuckers Make Pair of Moves - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.