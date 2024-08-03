Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Vets Recover

August 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $4,000 donation to Vets Recover in a pregame ceremony prior to the Shuckers' game on Saturday night.

"Vets Recover is honored to be recognized by the Heart of Shucker Community Fund and join in its mission to enhance our community by serving Gulf Coast Veterans and their families," founder and CEO Colonel John F. Kilpatrick said. "Removing barriers to care and transforming the culture of care is what we do at Vets Recover and we invite Shucker fans to learn more about our groundbreaking facility in Mobile, Alabama."

Vets Recover is dedicated to transforming the culture of care for Service Members, Veterans, First Responders, and their families. Their mission is to remove barriers to care, deliver quality integrated health care, and build a better community through recovery and connection. Through their complete continuum of care including counseling, therapy, medical care, peer support, and community integration, they continue to make a positive and lasting difference in the lives of those they serve.

"VetsRecover is a great organization, serving Veterans along the Gulf Coast and we're excited to be able to support them tonight," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "They truly care about building a better community for those who have served in the military or as a first responder. We truly believe in the work they are doing and are proud to play a small role in assisting them in their cause."

