Misiorowski Promoted, Kuehner Added as Shuckers Make Pair of Moves

August 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Jacob Misiorowski has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville and LHP Tate Kuehner has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and added to the Shuckers' active roster, which stands at 28 players. Kuehner will wear No. 36 for the Shuckers.

Kuehner was promoted after 16 appearances and 13 starts with high-A Wisconsin, holding a 2.75 ERA with 82 strikeouts over 68.2 innings. Since May 1, over 12 appearances and 11 starts, Kuehner has a 1.87 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. Kuehner also limited left-handed batters to a .169/.317/.262 slash line with a 30% strikeout rate.

Over 19 starts in 2024, Misiorowski led the Shuckers with a 3.50 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 79.2 innings. Entering today, Misiorowski is among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts (2nd, 105), opponent's average (3rd, .182) and ERA (10th, 3.50). Since making his Double-A debut on July 7, 2023, Misiorowski ranks 4th in Double-A with 141 strikeouts.

