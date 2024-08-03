Rodriguez's Two-Homer Night Leads Shuckers to Blowout Win

BILOXI, MS - Four different players recorded multiple hits, including a multi-home run game from Carlos Rodriguez, in a 13-4 blowout win for the Biloxi Shuckers (51-48, 21-11) over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-53, 13-18) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. The win clinched the Shuckers' ninth series win of the season and was their Southern League-best 21 st win of the second half.

The Trash Pandas took an early 3-0 lead with a three-run home from Sam Brown in the first, scoring first for the fifth consecutive game in the series. In the bottom of the first inning, the Shuckers answered with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, the second batter to hit. They then tied the game after an errant throw home on an Ernesto Martinez Jr. grounder back to the mound, scoring two. Carlos Rodriguez then demolished his first home run of the night, a three-run shot to right, to take a 6-3 lead. With the homer, each of the first six batters of the inning for the Shuckers scored. Dylan O'Rae then capped off an eight-run first inning for the Shuckers with his first professional home run, a two-run shot off the top of the scoreboard in right, making it 8-3.

The Shuckers added to the lead and made it 9-3 with a run in the second off an RBI single from Lamar Sparks. Mike Boeve then made it 11-3 with a two-run blast off the scoreboard in right in the third. It marked Boeve's second straight game with a home run and was his seventh hit since returning from the 7-Day Injured List on Thursday.

In the sixth, the Trash Pandas got back on the scoreboard with a solo home run from Christian Moore, making his Double-A debut. The Shuckers then responded with Carlos Rodriguez's second home run of the night, a solo shot to right, making it 12-4. Dylan O'Rae drove in his third run of the night with a sacrifice fly making it 13-4 in the seventh. Rodriguez's home run, his fourth of the season, set a new career high. He also recorded his second multi-homer game of his career, and his first since August 29, 2019, with the Rookie-level Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League.

For the Shuckers, Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI), Mike Boeve (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI), Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Casey Martin (2-for-4) all recorded multi-hit performances.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner, making his Double-A debut, tied his career-high with six innings, including five strikeouts. Nick Merkel worked a scoreless seventh out of the bullpen for the Shuckers before Tyler Woessner struck out three over two shutout innings to close out the win. Kuehner (1-0) earned the win while Sam Bachman (0-4) took the loss for the Trash Pandas.

