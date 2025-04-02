Pitching Dominates, Shuckers Defeat Pearl River in Final Tuneup Before Opener

BILOXI, MS - Behind a three-hut shutout from the pitching staff, the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Pearl River Community College Wildcats, 2-0, at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. The game was the lone exhibition game for the Shuckers before they begin the regular season on Friday, April 4 at 6:05 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers will open the home slate on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones.

Alexander Cornielle got the start for the Shuckers and struck out four over 3.0 shutout innings, including two swinging strikeouts on his slider. Out of the bullpen, Tyler Woessner (1.0ip, 2k), Stiven Cruz (1.0ip, 1k), Mark Manfredi (1.0ip, 0r) and Chase Costello (1.0ip, 0r) allowed two baserunners over the final four innings of the seven-inning game. Cruz earned the win while Costello earned the save. Dylan Wallace took the loss for Pearl River.

The Shuckers broke the scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning with an RBI sacrifice fly from Luis Lara, scoring Bladimir Restituyo. They added another run in the seventh with an RBI infield single from Cooper Pratt, scoring Zavier Warren from third. The Shuckers drew six walks during the game along with six hits. Cooper Pratt (2-for-3) tallied the long multi-hit performance. Luis Lara (2 BB), Brock Wilken (1-for-3, BB), Darrien Miller (1-for-1, BB) and Zavier Warren (1-for-2, BB) all reached base multiple times.

The Shuckers will open their 10 th anniversary campaign on Friday at 6:05 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Tate Kuehner (3-1, 4.04 in '24) will start for the Shuckers against Robby Snelling (2-2, 4.00 in '24). Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

