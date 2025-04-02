Lookouts Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Cincinnati Reds and the Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their initial 2025 roster for Opening Day. This year's team features 17 returning players, including José Acuña, Kevin Abel, Ruben Ibarra, and Dominic Pitelli. The 2025 roster also has four of the Reds' top 30 prospects, including Sal Stewart (3), Edwin Arroyo (5), Hector Rodríguez (11), and Ethan O'Donnell (18).

Here is the roster breakdown: 16 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, and five outfielders.

Pitchers (16)

8 José Acuña 33 Kevin Abel 41 Donovan Benoit 45 Ryan Cardona

29 Brooks Crawford 39 Jose Franco 44 Arij Fransen 6 Bryce Hubbart

15 Brandon Komar 31 Trevor Kuncl 37 Jared Lyons 40 Hunter Parks

32 Simon Miller 36 Andrew Moore 27 T.J. Sikkema 19 Joel Valdez

Catchers (3)

5 Cade Hunter 9 Michael Trautwein 28 Andy Yerzy

Infielders (5)

4 Edwin Arroyo 34 Austin Callahan 54 Ruben Ibarra

2 Dominic Pitelli 16 Sal Stewart

Outfielder (5)

14 Jay Allen 12 Austin Hendrick 7 Ethan O'Donnell

11 Hector Rodríguez 3 Jack Rogers

Coaching Staff

24 Jose Moreno - Manager 17 Mike Jacobs - Hitting 25 Joel Bonnett - Pitching

22 Dick Schofield - Coach 21 Reggie Williams - Coach 30 Max Anastasio - Performance Coach

Josh Hobson - Trainer Tim Rodemaker- Strength Caden Elwell - Video

The Lookouts will first take the field tomorrow for their annual exhibition game against Chattanooga State. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for tomorrow and the opening series can be bought at Lookouts.com.

*MLB Pipeline Prospect ranking listed in parentheses.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.