Shuckers-Pearl River Set to Meet in Exhibition Clash on Wednesday, April 2 in Biloxi

March 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced a 7-inning exhibition game against the Pearl River Community College Wildcats on Wednesday, April 2 at Keesler Federal Park at 6:35 p.m. The match-up marks the third consecutive year that the two teams will meet in a 7-inning exhibition game and will serve as the Shuckers' final tune-up before Opening Day in Pensacola on Friday, April 4. Both teams will use wood bats. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

"It's such a positive all-around experience working with Pearl River and Coach Avalon," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited for our fans to join us for a great night of baseball and to get their first look at the team for our 10th anniversary season."

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office. All tickets will be sold as general admission tickets for $14. The exhibition game is included in all full Shuck Nation Memberships and tickets will automatically be placed into member accounts.

"We are extremely excited and thankful to once again have the opportunity for our guys to experience playing against the Shuckers." PRCC Head Coach Michael Avalon said. "We are very thankful to the Shuckers and the entire Brewers organization for awarding us this opportunity."

The Shuckers are set to begin their 10th anniversary season on the Coast in 2025. The Shuckers reached the playoffs in 2024, highlighted by the Brewers Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Year, Craig Yoho and K.C. Hunt, and Co-Player of the Year, Cooper Pratt. The Shuckers will see manager Joe Ayrault return to the helm in 2025 for his second season. Ayrault is joined by hitting coach Kevin Martir (1st season with Biloxi), pitching coach Josh Spence (2nd), coach Liu Rodríguez (1st), associate coaches Tyler Thornburg (1st) and Matt Lipka (1st), strength and conditioning specialist Grant Kastelan (4th) and athletic trainer Benny Arroyo (1st). The veteran staff includes over 55 years of playing experience and 50-plus years of coaching experience.

Pearl River has begun the 2025 season as a nationally-ranked program at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division II. The Wildcats also took home the NJCAA Division II National Championship in 2022, becoming one of three college baseball programs in Mississippi to win a national title since 2020.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

