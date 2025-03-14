Take the Field with the Lookouts

Need a way to celebrate your team for a great season? Whether you play baseball, volleyball or anything else in between, the Lookouts Youth Sports Package gives teams of all sports and all ages a night they'll never forget! The package features the chance to take the field during the National Anthem with their favorite Lookouts players, and includes tickets and a meal for everyone as well. To learn more, call 423-267-2208.

Opening Day is only 25 days away! Tickets for Opening Day and that first homestand including Thirsty Thursday (4/10) and Fireworks Friday (4/11) are on sale now at Lookouts.com. The homestand also features the first giveaway of the season on Senior Day (Sunday, April 13) when the first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Straw Hat thanks to Right at Home.

The Chattanooga Lookouts are proud to announce the return of their alternate identity, the Chattanooga Wreckers. Last season, the team unveiled the alternate identity to recognize Chattanooga as the birthplace of the wrecker and to honor the past, present, and future of the towing industry. Once again, the team is partnering with Miller Industries and the International Towing and Recovery Museum to help shine the spotlight on the hard-working men and women who work in the towing and recovery industry. This year the Wreckers will be featured during five games and will make their season debut on Friday, May 9 presented by Miller Industries.

The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce our 2025 promotional schedule. The upcoming 2025 season will feature fireworks, giveaways, the return of many fan-favorite theme nights and exciting new promotions! Anchoring our schedule is the return of our World Famous Used Car Night presented by TVFCU, our 4th Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Star Wars Night, Marvel's Super Hero Night presented by Master Services, and so much more. Stay tuned to Lookouts.com and @ChattLookouts on social media to be the first to know about yet to be announced promotions and giveaways.

Lookouts games are even more fun with friends! The Lookouts ensure your outing is a grand slam by making it affordable, easy, and fun! Whether your group is 10 friends or 1,000+ members of an organization, we have a place to accommodate you and your guests! Choose from 5 All-You-Can-Eat picnic areas or a block of great seats. Every group is coordinated by a Lookouts representative to answer any questions you have and ensure a great experience at AT&T Field.

