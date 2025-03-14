Columbus Clingstones Announce Promotional Schedule for Inaugural Season at Synovus Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones announced today the Promotional Schedule for their highly anticipated inaugural season. A promotion-packed schedule of 69 home games at Synovus Park will feature giveaways, theme nights, special appearances, fireworks shows, and weekly promotions to deliver a fresh yet familiar experience for fans all season. The full promotional calendar can be viewed now at Clingstones.com.

Affiliated baseball returns to Columbus on April 15, as the Clingstones take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Marlins) in their first game at Synovus Park. The first 3,000 fans to the ballpark will receive a Commemorative Ticket and all fans will enjoy Post-Game Fireworks, all presented by Synovus, to celebrate the first home game in franchise history.

The opening six-game series from April 15-20 also features a pair of Magnet Schedule Giveaways on April 18 and April 19 for the first 2,000 fans arriving to Synovus Park, courtesy of Moe's BBQ.

The promotional slate also includes two Collectible Bobbleheads: Atlanta Braves' third baseman and two-time Silver Slugger Award Winner Austin Riley on July 26 vs. Chattanooga, and Clingstones' mascot Fuzzy on August 23 vs. Pensacola.

As part of their inaugural season at Synovus Park, the Clingstones will host three Replica Jersey Giveaways, available to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. The Replica Home Jersey Giveaway, presented by Riley Heating & Air is set for May 3 vs. Biloxi. Fans can also collect the Replica Peach Jersey on June 14 vs. Knoxville. The replica jersey giveaway series wraps up with the Black Replica Jersey Giveaway on August 9 vs. Rocket City.

Other notable giveaways include a Home Cap Giveaway on May 10 vs. Birmingham; a Clingstones Beach Towel Giveaway on June 28 vs. Biloxi to kick off "Welcome to Summer Weekend" presented by Aflac; and a Team Photo Giveaway on July 13 vs. Pensacola.

The Clingstones will also honor those who serve our country and community, beginning with Military Appreciation Night on June 12 vs. Knoxville and First Responders Night on August 7 vs. Rocket City.

In addition to exciting giveaways, the Clingstones will bring a series of special theme nights to Synovus Park throughout the season, starting with decade-themed nights such as 2000's Night on May 9, '90s Night on May 23, and '80s Night on August 22.

The ballpark will come alive with a series of music-themed nights that celebrate iconic genres and artists. Fans can look forward to events like Rock N' Roll Night on May 2, and Country Western Night on July 11.

Headlined by 14 Post-Game Fireworks Shows, the Clingstones' Weekly Promotions will offer fans something to look forward to each night at Synovus Park.

10 Wet Nose Wednesdays

11 Thirsty Thursdays

24 Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Saturdays and Sundays)

Single Game tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 15, at 10 a.m. 2025 Inaugural Season Membership plans are available now! Visit Clingstones.com or call 706-268-9594.

