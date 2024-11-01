Tommy Wheeldon Jr. Nominated for 2024 Canadian Premier League Coach of the Year Award

November 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC Head Coach and General Manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. has been nominated for the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Coach of the Year Award.

The reigning Coach of the Year winner, Wheeldon Jr., finds himself nominated for the award for a fourth time in 2024, and for the first time in back-to-back seasons. The club excelled on the road this year, claiming a league-best record 25 points from away matches as the squad went 7-4-3 in those games. Defensively, the team conceded fewer goals than any other CPL side (27) in 2024, never giving up more than two goals in a single match. Cavalry's solid defensive record, coupled with its 39 goals scored, earned the squad the second-best goal differential in the league (+12). As the season wore on, Cavalry's numbers improved and the team was dominant down the stretch, going 4-1-0 in its final five matches and conceding just three goals.

The winner of the Coach of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceptualized by artist Palaya Qiatsuq and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Owl statue symbolizes wisdom, guidance, and knowledge, while its heightened vision gives it the ability to see what other s cannot. The Coach of the Year requires similar attributes to earn the honour.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 7 in Calgary, Alta. The ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

