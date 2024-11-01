Atlético Ottawa's Nathan Ingham Named Allstate CPL Goalkeeper of the Month for October
November 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham has been named Allstate Canadian Premier League Goalkeeper of the Month for October 2024.
Ingham helped Atleti to a 2-0 victory over Forge, and kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Vancouver FC in the season finale. He also stopped a crucial penalty in Atlético Ottawa's penalty shootout victory over York United in the CPL quarter-final.
Ingham becomes the sixth different goalkeeper to earn the honour this season, including Forge's Chris Kalongo (April), Vancouver FC's Callum Irving (May), Cavalry's Marco Carducci (July) and Valour's Jonathan Viscosi (September). York United goalkeeper Thomas Vincensini is the only two-time recipient, awarded Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month in June and August.
