Bobby Smyrniotis Nominated for 2024 CPL Coach of the Year

November 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced Friday that Forge FC Sporting Director & Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis has been nominated for the Coach of the Year award, honouring the best coach in the league during the 2024 regular season. Smyrniotis is one of three nominees alongside Cavalry FC's Tommy Wheeldon Jr. and York United FC's Benjamin Mora.

Smyrniotis, 45, earns his sixth Coach of the Year nomination in as many seasons after leading Forge FC to the regular season title and lifting the CPL Shield for the first time as regular season winners. Forge continued to excel at both ends of the pitch in 2024, scoring the most goals in the CPL (45) and conceding the second-fewest goals (31), ensuring Forge captured the best goal differential in the league (+14). Forge once again made Tim Hortons Field a fortress during the 2024 regular season by capturing 11 victories at home, the most in the league by a margin of four games. The 34 points Forge claimed on Hamilton soil set a new club record for points accumulated at home in a single season.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2024 CPL regular season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, November 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities.

The winner of the Coach of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceptualized by artist Palaya Qiatsuq and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Owl statue symbolizes wisdom, guidance and knowledge, while its heightened vision gives it the ability to see what others cannot. The Coach of the Year requires similar attributes to earn the honour.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Voting for the CPL's Coach of the Year award is based on performances during the 2024 CPL regular season, not including the Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2024 CPL Playoffs action.

