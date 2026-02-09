TOMMY NIELD COMMANDS THE FIELD #cfl #cflfootball
Published on February 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from February 9, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Grey Cup Community Tour Schedule - Saturday, February 7th to Wednesday, February 18th
- Riders Sign Former Broncos Receiver Tyrie Cleveland
- Riders Add Former Michigan State Kicker Jonathan Kim
- Roughriders Sign Veteran Linebacker Josh Woods
- Riders Sign Speedy Returner James Letcher Jr.