Tommy Eveld Named BC S.L. Relief Pitcher of Month for August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Eveld has been named the Southern League BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month for August, announced by the league office on Thursday.

Eveld in August pitched in 11 games, converting all eight of his save chances with 15 strikeouts compared to one walk in 10 innings of work. For August he posted a 1.80 ERA, only allowing two runs on seven hits as he kept the Jumbo Shrimp competitive in the second half South Division pennant race until the season's final weekend.

Eveld led the Southern League with his eight saves in August and was tied for second in appearances with 11.

After starting the season with Triple-A New Orleans, Eveld joined Jacksonville in mid-June and was 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in his 24 relief outings with 11 saves in 12 save opportunities. He also collected 36 strikeouts compared to only four walks in his time with the Jumbo Shrimp.

Eveld, 25, is a native of Coral Springs, Florida, and was acquired by the Miami Marlins in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for pitcher Brad Ziegler on July 31, 2018. With the "Monday Night Football" theme introducing him to each game, Eveld with his curved bill of his cap and stirrup style socks electrified Jacksonville fans, going 1-1 with a 0.93 ERA and three saves in his 10 relief outings to finish the season. The former USF football player put his hands in the air in the "touchdown" style after each of those saves, earning him the nickname "Touchdown Tommy." Eveld finished 2018 pitching in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, and earned a non-roster invitation to Marlins big league camp in spring training.

Eveld has previously been honored as a 2016 Northwest League Midseason All-Star with Hillsboro, a 2017 Midwest League Midseason & Postseason All-Star with Single-A Kane County, and a 2018 California Midseason All-Star with High-A Visalia.

