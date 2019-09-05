Playoffs Gameday: September 5 at Montgomery

September 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division #2)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (88-50, North Division #1)

Thursday, Sept. 5 | 6:35 pm CT

North Division Series, Game 2 (Best of 5) | MTG leads, 1-0

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (8-4, 2.97 ERA)

Biscuits SP: LHP Kenny Rosenberg (11-4, 3.29 ERA)

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped Game 1 of the North Division Series on Wednesday, falling 4-0 to the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. The Generals (0-1) lost their opening game in the postseason for the first time in their last three trips to the playoffs, as the Biscuits (1-0) beat the Generals for the sixth time in their last seven meetings, including the last month of the regular season.

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Down a game, Jackson turns to their best arm in right-hander Matt Peacock, who's the national leader in groundball percentage and has had brilliant results against the Biscuits this year (12.0 IP, 1 ER) despite eight walks. Against him is left-hander Kenny Rosenberg, who tied for the league lead this year in wins (11) despite ranking fourth in the league in walks (55). The Generals won their May series against the Biscuits after losing the first game in a shutout against Brendan McKay, then winning four games in a row.

HOMERS HARD TO HANDLE: The Biscuits have hit eleven homers against the Generals in their past six meetings, winning five of them. In Game 1, Brett Sullivan (2) joined Tristan Gray (4), Taylor Walls (3), and Josh Lowe (2) as Biscuits who have hit multiple homers against Jackson this year.

BEST IN THE COUNTRY: Generals right-handed pitchers Matt Peacock and Josh Green finished the regular season with groundball rates of 67.6% and 66.6%, respectively. According to FanGraphs.com, those are the two highest groundball rates of any MILB pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched in 2019. Green also led the nation with 25 groundball double plays, while Peacock lead the Southern League with 186 groundouts.

PLAYER(S) OF THE MONTH: Catcher Daulton Varsho was named Southern League Player of the Month for August after leading the league in batting average (.391), OPS (1.143), runs (26), and total bases (65). Varsho is the second straight General to win a player of the month honor from the Southern League, joining July winner Pavin Smith. In addition, Seth Beer won Texas League POTM for July after being traded to Jackson.

Southern League Stories from September 5, 2019

