Tommy Eveld Named BC Relief Pitcher of the Month

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp RHP Tommy Eveld has been named the BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month for August. Eveld is the first Jumbo Shrimp reliever to win the award this season.

Eveld, 25, earns Relief Pitcher of the Month honors after converting each of his league-high eight save opportunities and extending Jacksonville's playoff hopes until the final weekend of the Southern League season. The Coral Springs, Florida native registered a 1.80 ERA (2 ER/10.0 IP) as well as a 0.80 WHIP and a .194 opponents' batting average (7-for-36) while recording 15 strikeouts against only one walk.

This season with the Jumbo Shrimp, Eveld posted a 2-3 record and a 2.77 ERA (8 ER/26.0 IP) with 11 saves and 36 strikeouts spread across 24 total appearances. He started his 2019 campaign with Triple-A New Orleans, making his Pacific Coast League debut on April 5 against Round Rock.

The Miami Marlins acquired Eveld from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Brad Ziegler ahead of last season's trade deadline, after Arizona originally selected him in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft. While attending the University of South Florida, Eveld served as one of the Bulls backup quarterbacks while also trying out for free safety and wide receiver before eventually joining the school's baseball program.

The Southern League - BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month is presented by BC® Powder, a well-known brand throughout the Southeast and the Official Pain Reliever of the Southern League. The award is given to the league's most outstanding relief pitcher over the past month based on both statistical success and situational prowess.

