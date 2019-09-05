Peacock Power: Generals Right-Hander Ties up Biscuits in 9-1 Victory

Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, scored a 9-1 blowout victory over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday, taking Game 2 of the 2019 Southern League North Division Series at Riverwalk Stadium. The win for Jackson (1-1) tied the series with Montgomery (1-1), ensuring the two teams will return to Montgomery in two days to play a fourth game in the first-to-three-wins series.

Matt Peacock (1-0, 1.29 ERA) was at the top of his game on Thursday, holding the Biscuits to four hits over seven innings of work that required just 76 pitches. The Minor League Baseball leader in groundball percentage induced eight more groundouts on Thursday night, tallying five punchouts while conceding one walk. The only run to score against him came in the third inning, when a Lucius Fox sacrifice fly drove in Carl Chester from third base on a close play at home plate. Chester got into scoring position for the second time with a double in the fifth inning, but he was cut down trying to advance to third base on a flyout by Miles Mastrobuoni to left fielder Ryan Grotjohn.

Peacock finished a career-high seven innings for the sixth time, giving the ball to Kevin McCanna and Jayson McKinley for a pair of scoreless innings in relief. The Generals' pitching staff held Montgomery to an 0-for-6 mark with men in scoring position, stranding five men on base.

Offensively, the Generals got going against Kenny Rosenberg (0-1, 0.00 ERA) in the third inning. A single by Ryan Grotjohn led to a push bunt by Camden Duzenack up the first-base line, but Rosenberg couldn't field the ball cleanly, giving Duzenack a hit. Ben DeLuzio then sacrificed himself to move both runners into scoring position for Daulton Varsho, who grounded a ball to second baseman Vidal Brujan against a drawn-in infield. Brujan threw home to try and nail Grotjohn at home plate, but the throw flew wide of Brett Sullivan's mitt, allowing Grotjohn to score with Duzenack coming in hot on his heels for a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Drew Ellis lit into a two-out, full-count pitch from Rosenberg for his first home run since August 15, making the Generals' lead 4-0.

Grotjohn tacked on a run in the seventh with an RBI double, and the Generals poured on three more in the eighth inning with a two-run double by Ellis and an RBI single by Renae Martinez. An RBI groundout by Varsho plated DeLuzio in the ninth inning for Jackson's final run, as the Generals finished 4-for-12 with men in scoring position. Because of another throwing error in the seventh inning against Montgomery's infield, Rosenberg had the rare misfortune to suffer the loss despite all five runs against him being unearned.

