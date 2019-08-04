Today's Dragons Game Postponed

Dayton, Ohio - Today's scheduled Dayton Dragons game at Fifth Third Field against the Lake County Captains has been postponed due to this morning's tragic event in the Oregon District in Dayton. The decision to postpone the game is in conjunction with the City of Dayton, Minor League Baseball, and the Midwest League.

The Dragons and Captains will play a doubleheader on Monday night at 6:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Both games on Monday will be seven-inning games.

Only tickets dated Monday, August 5 will be accepted for Monday's games. Fans with tickets to today's game will be contacted by the Dragons regarding game ticket options.

The Dragons organization sends our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy.

