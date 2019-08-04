LumberKings Blow Three Run Lead, Drop 3rd Straight

CLINTON IA - An early lead did not hold up for the Clinton LumberKings who fell 5-4 to the Beloit Snappers at Nelsoncorp Field on Sunday afternoon. The loss was the LumberKings (26-16, 59-52) third straight and dropped them to three games back in the Western Division.

Clinton built their lead early with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third against Snappers (17-25, 44-66) starter Chase Cohen. Eight batters came up in the inning with RBI singles coming from Christopher Torres, J.D. Osborne, and Evan Edwards.

After a Devin Foyle solo home run in the top of the fourth Beloit pulled to within two. The LumberKings answered back in the fifth with their final run of the game. Peyton Burdick doubled with one out and scored two batters later on a two base throwing error by Snappers second basemen Joseph Pena.

Beloit added a run in the top of the seventh inning in the final frame of work for Clinton starter Jake Walters. Over a seven-inning outing, Walters allowed two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out two.

In the top of the eighth the Snappers took the lead for good. Marcos Brito plated the first run of the inning with an RBI single and was followed by an Anthony Churlin two-run homer that was just fair down the line in left.

The three-run eighth, and one run Beloit lead, would hold up and hang Elkin Alcala (2-3) with the loss. He was given his first blown save of the year for a two-inning outing in which he allowed three runs on three hits while walking none and striking out none.

The late offense benefited Angello Infante (2-3) who earned the win for Beloit for a 3.2 inning outing. He allowed no runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four.

Clinton did rally in the bottom of the ninth - loading the bases with one out. Charlie Cerny persevered the lead for Beloit and earned his seventh save of the year when Davis Bradshaw bounced into a game ending double play.

The LumberKings will meet the Beloit Snappers for third game of their four-game series on Monday night. Clinton will throw righty Tanner Andrews (5-4, 3.87) while Beloit will tap righty Jhenderson Hurtado (1-0, 2.70). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

