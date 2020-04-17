TinCaps Team with Community Harvest to Host Downtown Fort Wayne Farm Wagon Distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In an effort to feed more individuals suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have partnered with Community Harvest Food Bank to distribute food at Parkview Field's "Silver" parking lot. The food bank has operated the Farm Wagon program since 1999, and has recently made changes to the schedule to eliminate unnecessary personal contact by using a drive through system.

"We want to reach as many people as possible who are living without affordable food access," said Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest Executive President. "This unique opportunity to partner with the Fort Wayne TinCaps allows us to get food distributed into the hands of vulnerable families downtown."

"Although the TinCaps are not currently playing games at Parkview Field, we want to continue our focus on impacting the community during these tough times," said Mike Nutter, TinCaps President. "We have been longtime partners with Community Harvest Food Bank and we are happy to be partnering with them again to get food to the families and folks in our region that need it the most."

The Parkview Field Farm Wagon will be held for two weeks, and may extend for a third week. People in need of food assistance can drive to the location and Community Harvest will distribute food boxes into car trunks.

Parkview Field Distribution Schedule:

- Monday, April 20, 1:00PM, Silver Parking Lot, Parkview Field

- Monday, April 27, 1:00PM, Silver Parking Lot, Parkview Field

The Farm Wagon at Parkview Field and all other Farm Wagon trucks are open to anyone in need with no ID required. Currently, Community Harvest operates Farm Wagons throughout northeast Indiana in their nine-county service area. Anyone in need of food assistance can visit CHFB.org to see the schedule and find out more information.

