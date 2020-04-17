"Lunch with the Captains" Radio Show Launches Monday on WINT

April 17, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The start of the 2020 season may be delayed, but the Lake County Captains are still bringing you baseball on the radio every week with a new show on 101.5 FM/1330 AM WINT. Every Monday afternoon, Captains Broadcaster Andrew Luftglass hosts "Lunch with the Captains." The show debuts on Monday, April 20, at 12:06 p.m. ET on WINT.

Join former Captains players and coaches, as they share stories from their days in Eastlake. Monday's debut episode of "Lunch with the Captains" will feature an interview with Los Angeles Angels Pitching Coach Mickey Callaway, who was the pitching coach for the Captains when they won the 2010 Midwest League championship.

"We're thrilled to partner with our friends at WINT to bring fans stories from the diamond and engaging interviews with an exciting array of guests," said Luftglass. "In this challenging time, it will be a nice break for fans to hear about the days when today's Indians stars were getting their start up the road in Eastlake."

The weekly show will air live on 101.5 FM/1330 AM WINT and online at WINTradio.com. Fans who miss the show can also listen to "Lunch with the Captains" on CaptainsBaseball.com or download the show as a podcast from their favorite podcast app after the show airs on WINT.

The Lake County Captains are the Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. For more information, visit the Captains' website at www.CaptainsBaseball.com, Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CaptainsBaseball, Twitter @LCCaptains and Instagram @LCCaptains. Fans can also get the latest Captains news and offers by signing up for the Captains' newsletter, The Anchor.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.