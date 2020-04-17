LumberKings Continuing Ballpark Food Pickup

April 17, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) -Due to popular demand, the Clinton LumberKings will once again be offering some of its ballpark menu items for pick up at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday, April 23rd from noon to 6:00 pm with an expanded menu.

In addition to ballpark favorites like the Garbage Pail, burgers, brats and hot dogs, the LumberKings have added chicken sandwiches, pretzels, chips, and onion rings to the menu.

Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order (Order Form) over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

