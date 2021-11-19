TinCaps Reading Program Ready for 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Enrollment is now open for the 2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps Reading Program.

Educators can sign up at TinCapsReading.com.

The deadline to enroll in the program is Tuesday, December 7.

With the TinCaps Reading Program, educators work with students to set requirements and goals, such as a number of books to read, a number of pages to read, hours spent reading, etc. The TinCaps Reading Program, which comes at absolutely no cost for schools and students, can be used to supplement an existing curriculum.

Students who achieve their goals, rounding the bases to reach "home plate," are rewarded with a complimentary ticket to a TinCaps game at Parkview Field on a select date, plus receive a voucher for a hot dog, a drink, and a special prize.

See below for a list of Reading Program game dates during the 2022 TinCaps season.

The TinCaps supply educators with the necessary materials to implement the program and distribute ticket order forms to students.

Teachers also receive a free game ticket, and can schedule an appearance at their school by the TinCaps' mascot, Johnny.

For more than a decade, the TinCaps Reading Program has proven to be a fun way to encourage reading development across hundreds of schools around the region, benefitting thousands of students.

"As the son of a long-time educator myself, I'm very proud of the fact that we have one of the top literacy programs in the entire country among professional sports teams," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "This is completely free for schools. Especially given the challenges of the last couple years, now more than ever, it's important for us to support our local teachers."

Any questions about the TinCaps Reading Program can be directed to Blaine Jerome at 260-407-2837 or jerome@tincaps.com.

The TinCaps, who are the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres in Minor League Baseball, are scheduled to have their 2022 home opener on Tuesday, April 12 against the South Bend Cubs.

In 2021, Parkview Field was rated the No. 1 game-day experience at the High-A level of Minor League Baseball and tied for No. 1 throughout all levels up through Triple-A.

2022 Spring Reading Program Dates

- Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.)

- Wednesday, April 13 (6:35 p.m.)

- Thursday, April 14 (7:05 p.m.)

- Friday, April 15 (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, April 16 (1:05 p.m.)

- Sunday, April 17 (1:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, April 26 (6:35 p.m.)

- Wednesday, April 27 (6:35 p.m.)

- Thursday, April 28 (7:05 p.m.)

- Friday, April 29 (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, April 30 (1:05 p.m.)

- Sunday, May 1 (1:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, May 17 (6:35 p.m.)

- Wednesday, May 18 (6:35 p.m.)

- Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m.)

- Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.)*

- Saturday, May 21 (6:35 p.m.)*

- Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, May 24 (6:35 p.m.)

- Wednesday, May 25 (6:35 p.m.)

- Thursday, May 26 (7:05 p.m.)

- Friday, May 27 (7:05 p.m.)*

- Saturday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.)*

- Sunday, May 29 (1:05 p.m.)

*FIREWORKS NIGHT

NOTE: Unlike years past, there are NO midweek day games for the 2022 TinCaps Reading Program.

