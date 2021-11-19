Whitecaps Announce New Start Time for Night Games. Group Experience Tickets on Sale Today

Comstock Park, Michigan - - Friday, November 19th, 2021 - - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today a new start time for night games in 2022. The new start time, 6:35 p.m. is 30 minutes earlier than in recent seasons. The new Whitecaps schedule with new game times is available at whitecapsbaseball.com

"Our fans have given us feedback on everything from the length of games, fireworks start times, and wanting to see more of the game," said VP and General Manager, Jim Jarecki. "This was not an easy decision, there are a lot of variables. In the end, the new time will still give fans a good window of time to get to the ballpark and be able to enjoy the entire game."

The first Whitecaps game with the new start time will be the 2022 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 12 at the new 6:35 p.m. start time. With new fan experiences, change to night game start times, and focus on inviting fans and non-fans alike, the Whitecaps will be celebrating their 11-millionth fan within the first couple months of the summer.

Also available starting today are tickets for group experiences. LMCU Ballpark has suites, hospitality, and group seating ready for company outings, anniversaries, and other celebrations.

"Every summer our ballpark is full of groups," Jarecki added. "From churches to little leagues, to large and small business gatherings. A ballgame is the perfect setting to relax, have conversations, and enjoy the game." Individual game tickets go on sale in early 2022.

The 2022 summer of baseball, 66 games at LMCU Ballpark, also has some day games planned and additions to the fan experience. New theme nights, the return of Family Fare Fireworks nights, and a new "Made in Michigan Wednesday." The new Wednesday events will include at least five games where a former Made in Michigan celebrity athlete will make an appearance at LMCU Ballpark and sign free autographs.

"We're taking full advantage of finally having a full off-season to work with," Jarecki added. "Last summer we were second in the league in attendance for our first season as a High-A Tigers affiliate. So, we're working on inviting everyone in West Michigan out for the Whitecaps experience in 2022 and taking a shot at being first in the league in attendance. The whole thing begins today with getting group experience tickets on sale."

