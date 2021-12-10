TinCaps Nominated for Major Awards from Minor League Baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were nominated for a pair of honors at Minor League Baseball's "Major Fun Awards Show." Winners were announced earlier this week at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando.

TinCaps Merchandise Manager Emma Reese was nominated by the 12-team High-A Central as the league's candidate for the Future Star Award. This new award was created to promote the accomplishments of successful young professionals (25 years old and younger) throughout MiLB by highlighting their contributions, dedication, and demonstrated leadership potential.

In her first season with the team as a full-time employee in 2021, Emma led the TinCaps to increased merchandise sales, despite challenges presented by the pandemic. Emma, a Huntington University grad who had previously interned with the organization, is also responsible for managing Parkview Field's Fun Zone area for kids. She shined this year with outstanding customer service and being a team-player, not to mention volunteer work in the community away from the ballpark.

As a team, the TinCaps were also up for a Golden Bobblehead Award for Best In-Game Promotion. The High-A Central nominated Fort Wayne's "Dad Rhythmic Gymnastics" between-innings contest from the team's Summer Games Night on July 23. In the spirit of the similar competition taking place at the time in Tokyo, the TinCaps had middle-aged men battle in a hilarious promotion.

Minor League Baseball's 11 leagues (from Low-A up through Triple-A, featuring 120 teams) selected one nominee per category for the awards.

Previously, the TinCaps have won MiLB's Organization of the Year (2016) and CommUNITY Champion Award (2015). In 2011, the TinCaps won Golden Bobbleheads for Best Theme Night and Best Overall Promotion for "Opening Night in 3D."

Regardless of the status of the current MLB lockout, the TinCaps will still take the field again in the spring. The team is scheduled to begin the season at Dayton on April 9, with Opening Day at Parkview Field on the calendar for April 12 against the South Bend Cubs.

Season tickets and group outings are on sale now.

Fans can also purchase gift cards that can be applied toward tickets as well as concessions and The Orchard Team Store.

In addition, the TinCaps currently have holiday sampler packages on sale, featuring a 12-pack of craft beer, a trio of wines, and Parkview Field's famous apple dumpling dessert.

