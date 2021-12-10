Twins Add Hank Conger to Major League Coaching Staff

December 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have hired Hank Conger as their First Base/Catching Coach for the 2022 season. Tommy Watkins will become the club's Third Base Coach and Tony Diaz will move to the role of Assistant Bench Coach.

Conger, who will turn 34 in January, has spent the last two seasons as catching coach for the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization. The Federal Way, Washington native played seven seasons in the major leagues with the Los Angeles Angels (2010-14), Houston Astros (2015) and Tampa Bay Rays (2016), hitting .221 (224-for-1013) with 50 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 114 RBI in 373 games. The former catcher was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2010 All-Star Futures Game at Angel Stadium and was drafted by the Angels in the first round (25th overall) of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft out of Huntington Beach (CA) High School.

Additionally, Luis Ramirez will join the major league staff as Assistant Pitching Coach, marking his first career major league assignment. The Valencia, Venezuela native played 15 seasons of professional baseball in the United States, Venezuela, Colombia, and Taiwan. Ramirez, 48, has spent the last 16 years in the Twins organization, serving as pitching coach/coordinator at various levels, most recently as a Double-A Wichita pitching coach in 2021.

The club's 2022 coaching staff is now finalized:

Manager - Rocco Baldelli

Bench Coach - Jayce Tingler

Assistant Bench Coach / Infield - Tony Diaz

Pitching Coach - Wes Johnson

Hitting Coach - David Popkins

Hitting Coach - Rudy Hernandez

First Base Coach / Catching - Hank Conger

Third Base Coach / Outfield - Tommy Watkins

Bullpen Coach - Pete Maki

Assistant Pitching Coach - Luis Ramirez

Quality Control Coach - Nate Dammann

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from December 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.