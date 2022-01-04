TinCaps Hiring for 2022 Season at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Want to work at America's No. 1 Minor League Baseball ballpark? Now you can! With Opening Day at Parkview Field coming up on April 12, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring part-time, seasonal team members for the 2022 season. Applications can be found at TinCapsJobs.com.

Available positions range from working in The Orchard Team Store to the concessions crew, ballpark sanitation, and even specialty roles like video production. See below for a full list.

Parkview Field has perennially been rated as Minor League Baseball's No. 1 ballpark for game-day experience, thanks in large part to the fan-first customer service provided by team members.

"We take great pride in valuing and appreciating our team members," said TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby. "We can't wait to grow our TinCaps family and help create fun and meaningful experiences for our fans this season."

The TinCaps, who were promoted as a franchise to be the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres in 2021, open their season at Parkview Field on April 12 against the South Bend Cubs. That's the first of 66 home games for the 'Caps, whose final game of the season at Parkview Field is scheduled for September 4.

Team members aren't expected to be available to work all 66 games. The TinCaps are flexible with scheduling. More than half of the full-time TinCaps staff began working for the organization as either a part-time, seasonal employee or intern before earning a promotion.

Job perks include an exclusive Team Member Appreciation Picnic and opportunities for recognition.

Questions about employment can be directed to the team's Human Resources Administrator, Cathy Tinney: tinney@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps Part-Time Positions Available to Apply For

Food & Beverage

- Back Counter

- Bartender (21+)

- Cashier (21+)

- Cook (18+)

- Dish Washer

- Food/Snack Cart

- Food Runner

- Group Party/VIP Areas

- Stocker

- Wait Staff (19+)

General

- Kids Zone Attendant

- Parking Attendant

- Team Store

- Ticket Office

Specialty Roles

- Ballpark Cleaning / Janitorial (Game Time / 3rd Shift)

- Special Events (Non-Game Day Events; Hourly, Year-Round)

- Video Production Crew

- Bat Boy

- Mascot & Mascot Handler

Notes:

- Must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Some positions require applicant to be older

- Applicants for positions that require being over 21 must be able to obtain a valid Indiana alcohol permit.

- Applicants under the age of 18 must have a valid work permit and completed parental permission form.

The TinCaps are also currently in the process of hiring a limited number of interns. Click here for more information on internships.

