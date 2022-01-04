Annual Whitecaps Fundraiser Set with New Look for February 3rd

Comstock Park, MI - The Whitecaps Community Foundation announced a new look for their annual fundraiser in 2022. Past events were featured as a banquet and the Detroit Tigers caravan was the highlight. This year's event will again support local youth baseball and softball, but with a few changes. The stage has been set for Thursday, February 3rd. Tickets are available now at https://WCFgala22.givesmart.com.

This February, the Whitecaps will celebrate The Golden Age of Baseball, during what is now called the Whitecaps Winter Gala presented by Eastbrook Homes. Proceeds benefit the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth League and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

Since its inception, the Ted Rasberry Youth League has given more than 30,000 children a chance to play baseball and softball each summer. The program provides uniform hats and t-shirts, teaches kids baseball skills, provides healthy meals, helps kids make long-lasting friendships and the opportunity for fun during the summer.

"In classic Whitecaps tradition, we're stepping up our entertainment game this year," said Whitecaps Community Relations Manager, Jenny Garone. "Not only is the event in downtown Grand Rapids at the Public Museum, but we'll also have live music, an auction, a strolling dinner, and guests will be dressed in 1920s attire as we're celebrating the Golden Age of Baseball."

Former major leaguer Craig Monroe is scheduled to speak at the gala (see attached photos, biography below). Monroe played six seasons with the Detroit Tigers during a career that spanned nine years: 2001- 2009.

"Baseball is what we do" Garone added. 'We're thrilled to be joined by former Tiger Craig Monroe who will visit and give a keynote talk. It's all about raising funds so kids get the opportunity to have fun next summer. It's a tradition and a party West Michigan won't want to miss. We expect a sellout."

The Whitecaps and the venue continue to monitor the community spread of COVID 19 and how current transmission rates may impact masking and vaccination requirements for this event. Further updates on these requirements will be provided in the coming weeks.

The Whitecaps Community Foundation The Golden Age of Baseball Winter Gala presented by Eastbrook Homes is Thursday, February 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Tickets are available at now at https://WCFgala22.givesmart.com.

About West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps minor league baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High- A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Eastern Division of the High-A Central League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, largest, outdoor, multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information on Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark visit whitecapsbaseball.com or contact Steve VanWagoner at stevev@whitecapsbaseball.com or 616.318.8949.

About Craig Monroe: Former Tigers outfielder Craig Monroe returns for his 11th season as a studio analyst for the Detroit Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit. He also occasionally serves as an analyst on game broadcasts.

- Monroe played nine seasons in the majors with the Texas Rangers (2001), Detroit Tigers (2002-07), Chicago Cubs (2007), Minnesota Twins (2008) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2009). He was originally drafted in the eighth round of the 1995 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Rangers.

- The Texarkana, TX, native joined the Detroit Tigers organization on February 1, 2002, when he was selected off waivers from the Rangers. He played his first full season in 2003, hitting 23 home runs.

- On July 19, 2006, Monroe hit a grand slam home run off Javier Vazquez of the Chicago White Sox that was decisive in the Tigers' 5-2 win. A career .252 hitter, he recorded career highs with 28 homers and 92 RBI with Detroit in 2006. He also hit five home runs in the 2006 postseason, which culminated in a World Series appearance. Monroe tied the Tigers' career postseason record set by Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg.

- Craig and his wife, Kasey, have three children, Morgan, Cannon and Collin.

- Follow Monroe on Twitter at @CMo_27

