TinCaps Hiring for 2019 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Opening Night on deck, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring for the 2019 season at Parkview Field. Every year the TinCaps hire approximately 600 part-time staff to work in a variety of roles around the ballpark (see below).

Those interested can apply online at TinCapsJobs.com. Applications (printable PDF form here) are also available at Parkview Field's Administrative Office and can be submitted in person.

The team is looking for candidates who want to work hard to maintain the reputations of the TinCaps and Parkview Field as a top organization and facility in professional sports.

Since moving Downtown in 2009, the TinCaps and Parkview Field have been routinely recognized as a premier organization and venue.

The TinCaps received Ballpark Digest's "Continued Excellence Award" in 2018, based off the franchise's outstanding success through the first 10 seasons at Parkview Field. Similarly, the TinCaps were honored by Minor League Baseball in 2016 with the John H. Johnson President's Award for overall organizational excellence. That's the top award a team can earn in the Minors. Each year only one of MiLB's 160 teams receives it. Meanwhile, in 2015, the TinCaps won MiLB's John H. Moss Community Service Award.

Among other accolades, Parkview Field has been ranked as the No. 1 ballpark in Minor League Baseball (out of 160) six times in the past eight years by Stadium Journey.

Several of the team's full-time staff members began in part-time, game-day positions.

The TinCaps are set to kick off their 11th season at Parkview Field on Thursday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) with a fireworks show to follow the game. The team's final scheduled regular season game of its 70-game home schedule is Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

More information is available at TinCapsJobs.com.

