Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Opens Nominations for 2019 Class

January 7, 2019





LANSING, Mich. - Voting for the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 is around the corner, and we want to know who's on your ballot. Public nominations are now officially open!

Visit MichiganBaseballHall.org and send in your heroes - your Hall of Fame caliber players, coaches, contributors, and teams from every level from Little League through the Major Leagues - before the nomination period closes on Sunday, January 27th.

The first three Hall of Fame classes included the record-setting Homer High School Trojans; the 1959 Hamtramck Little League Champions; high school coaching legends Pat O'Keefe and Larry Tuttle; longtime Voice of the Tigers Ernie Harwell; and players Jim Abbott, Ty Cobb, Bill Freehan, Charlie Gehringer, Kirk Gibson, Al Kaline, Hal Newhouser, John Smoltz and Alan Trammell.

This past season, Central Michigan coaching legend Dave Keilitz and Kalamazoo Central High School standout Derek Jeter, the current owner of the Miami Marlins, were inducted.

The mission of the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame:

1) Honor the state's baseball heroes of yesterday,

2) Celebrate the national pastime today,

3) Inspire the baseball fans and ballplayers of tomorrow.

For more information on the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame, call 517-485-4500 or visit MichiganBaseballHall.org.

