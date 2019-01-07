Chiefs Scholarships Open for Applications for HS Seniors

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, have announced that applications are now open for two available scholarships in the 2019 Peoria Chiefs Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. This year the college scholarships awarded will both be for $2000 and eligible students can apply through the scholarships tab at www.communityfoundationci.org with a deadline of March 6.

Two scholarships will be awarded for the 2019 Fall Academic Year with students in District 150 and the Tri-County area eligible to be selected. The District 150 scholarship will focus on assisting students with financial need to excel in their higher education while allowing them to pursue any academic field they are passionate about. The Tri-County area scholarship will focus on assisting students who are pursuing degrees in athletic areas such as Sports Management, Marketing, Communications, and more. The Peoria Chiefs Scholarship Fund was established in 2017 and two scholarships have been awarded in the first two years

The Chiefs have raised money for the Scholarship Fund over the last two seasons through mystery ball auctions, tennis ball tosses and jersey auctions. Fans who want to make a donation to the Peoria Chiefs Scholarship Fund can make donations directly to the fund by sending a check to Community Foundation of Central Illinois, with a memo to the Peoria Chiefs Scholarship Fund. The address is 3625 North Sheridan Road Peoria, IL 61604.

