TinCaps Gear up for Halloween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Halloween on deck, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have several special offerings for fans this month.

TinCaps Kids Club Members can enter to win the experience of trick-or-treating with team mascot Johnny TinCap on Monday, October 31.

The TinCaps Kids Club is free to join for kids 12 years of age and younger. Perks of belonging to the TinCaps Kids Club include special opportunities like this, plus exclusive giveaways and invitations to events such as Johnny's birthday party and an annual clinic with TinCaps players.

Click here to join.

Kids Club Members must enter to win by Sunday, October 23. Members will receive a link in an email to enter. The winner, who will be visited by Johnny in their home neighborhood on the evening of Halloween, will be announced on Monday, October 24. Johnny will wear a costume to coordinate with the winner. (Note: Winner must live in the Fort Wayne region. Trick-or-treating outdoors will be dependent on the weather.)

Before then, fans are invited to visit Parkview Field on Saturday, October 15 as part of Downtown Fort Wayne's

Fright Night. From 5-7 p.m., the ballpark will be hosting a Scavenger Hunt. Fans will be tasked with spotting TinCaps-themed stickers of werewolves and mummies around Parkview Field. The fan who submits the correct number of each (or closest to the correct count) will win a special prize pack.

During Fright Night, Parkview Field will also have concessions on sale. All ages are welcome to this event.

Additionally, in advance of Halloween, the TinCaps have an Oktoberfest Beer Sampler for sale. Fans have until October 24 to order a one-of-a-kind, seasonal 12-pack that can be picked up curbside at Parkview Field on Wednesday, October 26. Click here for more details.

"Our baseball season may be over at Parkview Field, but we're active year-round," said Brenda Feasby, TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager.

