Dragons Finish #1 in All Minor League Baseball in Attendance Per Game in 2022

October 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons finished first among all 120 Minor League Baseball clubs in attendance average in 2022, ending the season with a final average of 7,935 per home opening.

Eight Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs finished the year with an average of at least 7,000, topped by the Dragons, a High-A team in the Midwest League. The other seven teams who averaged 7,000+ were all Triple-A clubs.

"The Dragons have the best fans in all of sports, and they support us like no other team," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager. "We thank all our fans including our season ticket holders, our corporate sponsors, and the entire Dayton community for lifting the Dragons to the top of the attendance rankings."

The Dragons finished 2022 with an attendance total of 444,346 over 56 home opening dates. They have led all Single-A clubs in full-season attendance for each of their 22 seasons of operation. For the 16th straight year, the Dragons finished with the highest attendance total for all teams below the Triple-A level.

Team Average Class

Dayton Dragons 7,935 High-A

Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7,665 AAA

Columbus Clippers 7,634 AAA

Nashville Sounds 7,611 AAA

Indianapolis Indians 7,425 AAA

Worcester Red Sox 7,290 AAA

Charlotte Knights 7,280 AAA

Albuquerque Isotopes 7,062 AAA

Las Vegas Aviators 6,910 AAA

Buffalo Bisons 6,846 AAA

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play a 66-game home schedule at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Deposits on 2023 season tickets are being accepted now. For information about season tickets including the new Business Club and Family Club, contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. Information is also available regarding group tickets, lawn tickets, sponsorship opportunities or booking a Dragons speaker.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.