TinCaps Game Information: May 18 at Dayton Dragons

May 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-22) @ Dayton Dragons (15-20)

Thursday, May 18 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH

RHP Jared Kollar vs. RHP Javi Rivera

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps topped the Dragons, 5-1, breaking a tie score with 4 runs in the seventh. Kervín Pichardo powered a 2-run homer to give Fort Wayne the lead, while DH Carlos Luis had 3 hits, including an RBI single in the seventh. The 'Caps bullpen trio of Raul Brito, Bobby Milacki, and Aaron Holidaythrew 7 scoreless innings.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps are on a season-best 3-game winning streak.

NO HITTER: On Tuesday, Jairo Iriarte (6 IP), Alan Mundo (1.2 IP), and Adam Smith (1.1 IP) combined to throw the 3rd no-hitter in Fort Wayne's 30-year franchise history as the TinCaps beat the Dragons, 6-0.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic has concluded. Ironically, in Tuesday's action, Concordia beat Wayne behind a no-hitter thrown by senior Maddux Wright. The PSMBC featured 24 local schools.

FAMILIAR FOE: Dragons catcher Hayden Jones is from Fort Wayne, a 2018 Carroll High School grad. Over the years, he trained at Parkview Field, and also has given lessons to younger players there... He's appeared in 7 games this season, slashing .278 / .316 / .278 (.594 OPS), while throwing out 2 runners trying to steal.

JAKOB MARSEE: In the Midwest League, ranks tied for 1st in games (35), 2nd in runs (27), 3rd in walks (30; 19% BB%), 5th in stolen bases (13), 8th in OBP (.401)... Has swung and missed at just 5% of the pitches he's seen - 4th lowest rate.

JACKSON MERRILL: Is MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect (highest ranked in the Midwest League). He's on a 4-game hitting streak. In 8 games in May, he's hit .313... 7th lowest K% in MWL (12%)... Has been unlucky with a .225 BABIP (10th lowest in MWL).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in games (34), 5th in home runs (5), 5th in runs (22), 7th in RBIs (21), and 9th in total bases (54).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in home runs (6) 2nd in RBIs (23), 2nd in total bases (58), 6th in extra-base hits (14), 6th in SLG (.500), 7th in OPS (.883), 7th in walks (22), and 7th in runs (21)... 4th highest ISO (.233), 5th best BB/K (1.05), and 7th best wRC+ (151).

CARLOS LUIS: In the MWL, 6th best BB/K (1.0) and 9th lowest K% (13%)... Back-to-back 3-hit games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among catchers with at least 50 plate appearances in the MWL this season, has the 2nd highest wRC+ (173) to only Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing of Great Lakes.

COLE CUMMINGS: 5-game hitting streak.

JUSTIN FARMER: In MWL, 10th highest BB% (16%).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.