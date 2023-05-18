Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game)

Thursday, May 18, 2023lGame # 36

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-22) at Dayton Dragons (15-20)

RH Jared Kollar (1-0, 3.00) vs. RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1. The TinCaps scored four runs in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie, keyed by a two-run home run by Kervin Pichardo. Dayton collected four hits, led by Austin Callahan, who contributed two doubles. But the Dragons were 1 for 11 with men in scoring position with six strikeouts in those situations. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty allowed just one unearned run in four innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons went 7-5 on the 12-game road trip (at Lansing and Peoria) that concluded Sunday, outscoring their opponents 53-37. On the trip, they hit .228 while averaging 4.4 runs per game; they had 14 home runs, 16 stolen bases, a team ERA of 2.83 and seven errors.

Over the last 15 games, Dragons pitchers have posted a league-best ERA of 3.03 from April 30-May 17. Opponents are batting .204 against the Dragons during those games.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick over his last 15 games is batting .339 (20 for 59) with one home run, four doubles, seven RBI, seven stolen bases.

Michael Trautwein over his last nine games is batting .333 (10 for 30) with two home runs, a triple, and 5 RBI.

Several Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year, including Julian Aguiar (1.98), Jose Acuña (2.63), Hunter Parks (2.93), and Thomas Farr (3.00). Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in just eight innings (two starts).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 19 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Adam Mazur (0-0, 2.51) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.98)

Saturday, May 20 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.14) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.63)

Sunday, May 21 (1:10 pm): Fort Wayne LH Bodi Rascon (0-2, 5.17) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

