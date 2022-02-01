TinCaps Drink and Dessert Offerings for Valentine's Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps are making Valentine's Day shopping more convenient this year. The team is selling beer, wine, and dessert packages that will be available for curbside pickup at Parkview Field.

Fans must place their orders through TinCaps.com by Thursday, February 10 in order to pick up at the ballpark on Friday, February 11.

Four bottles of wine from Dell Italia, featuring Cabernet, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Moscato, are on sale for $34.95, plus tax.

A unique 12-Pack Craft Beer Sampler, in partnership with locally owned Five Star Distributing, is also on sale for $34.95, plus tax. This package comes with detailed information on each drink, helping fans to be like professional taste-testers. On social media, fans can use the hashtag #TinCapsBrews to share their reviews.

Beyond the drinks, fans also have the option of purchasing Parkview Field's famous Apple Dumpling Desserts. A package of six costs $24.95, plus tax.

Meanwhile, in a separate promotion, team mascot Johnny TinCap will be making surprise deliveries on Valentine's Day.

Regardless of the status of MLB's lockout, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) are set to begin their 2022 season on the road at Dayton on April 8, with Opening Day at Parkview Field on the calendar for April 12.

Season ticket plans and group outings are already on sale, with tickets to individual games going on sale Wednesday, February 16. On that day, fans who purchase tickets at Parkview Field can also save 15% off purchases in The Orchard Team Store. Click here for more information.

As the season rapidly approaches, the TinCaps are hiring seasonal, part-time employees. Applications can be filled out online at TinCapsJobs.com.

