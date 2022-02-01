South Bend Cubs Kids Club Memberships Now Available

SOUTH BEND, IN - Give your child a summer of fun and make memories together at Four Winds Field with a membership in the 2022 South Bend Cubs Kids Club presented by Once Upon A Child. Membership is open to children 12 and under.

Each Kids Club membership includes 10 tickets to a regular season home game (seat location based on availability), Official Kids Club drawstring bag, lanyard and membership badge, a South Bend Cubs hat and baseball, five wristbands to the Toyota Fun Zone, four batting cage tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center, and a discount coupon to Once Upon A Child. Membership also includes discounts to the Cubs Den Team Store, the Meijer Baseball Academy, and $25 off South Bend Cubs birthday parties scheduled in 2022.

Valued at over $230, Kids Club memberships are only $25 each when purchased before March 31. This package is the most affordable option for families who want to attend multiple games throughout the year. Packages can be ordered by clicking on the link above or by calling (574) 235-9988. Membership forms are also available at Once Upon A Child in Mishawaka and Goshen.

After your order is placed, you will receive an email confirmation once your package is ready to be picked up. Kids Club packages must be picked up at the Cubs Den Team Store. Note: each child in a family needs their own membership.

