TinCaps Auctioning off Authentic Jerseys Worn by Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Before the team's new season begins, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are auctioning off authentic jerseys previously worn by players and coaches. The squad's batting practice tops from the 2021 season are available to bid on at

TinCapsJersey.com, with proceeds benefitting local non-profit organizations.

Last season's roster featured top San Diego Padres prospects, like Robert Hassell III, who MLB.com rates not only as the Padres' top outfielder prospect, but also the 37th best prospect in baseball overall. Meanwhile, San Diego's best pitching prospect, MacKenzie Gore, also made a start for the TinCaps last season. Gore, who spent the full 2018 campaign in Fort Wayne, is also one of MLB.com's Top 100 overall prospects.

Other top-30 rated Padres prospects whose jerseys are up for auction include left-handed starting pitcher Ethan Elliott, infielder Euribiel Angeles, catcher Brandon Valenzuela, right-handed relief pitcher Kevin Kopps, and outfielders Agustin Ruiz and Tirso Ornelas. Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinozawas a top San Diego prospect who was then traded to the Chicago Cubs last year.

See below for a full list of who wore each jersey number.

In partnership with the Padres, the auction will support the TinCaps CARE program, which allows the team to donate tickets to non-profit organizations that benefit members of the Fort Wayne community facing hardship.

The auction is open through Thursday, April 7.

The TinCaps begin their 2022 season at Dayton on Friday, April 8. This season's roster will be released by the Padres in early April. Players are currently at spring training in Peoria, Arizona.

Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.) against the South Bend Cubs. Tickets are available at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Fort Wayne TinCaps 2021 Uniform Numbers

INF / OF Reinaldo Ilarraza

OF Jawuan Harris, INF Zack Mathis

INF Ethan Skender, LHP Cody Tyler

5. Hitting Coach Jonathan Mathews, INF Ripken Reyes

7. INF Luis Almanzar

8. RHP Gabe Mosser

9. OF Dwanya Williams-Sutton, OF Grant Little, OF Angel Solarte

11. C Jonny Homza

12. OF Robert Hassell III, INF / OF Olivier Basabe, C Andelson Arias, INF Chris Givin

13. RHP Carlos Guarate, OF Michael Curry, RHP José Geraldo

14. RHP Kevin Kopps, C Adam Kerner

15. LHP Ethan Elliott, LHP Gabe Morales, LHP Michell Miliano

16. RHP Sam Keating

17. INF Euribiel Angeles, INF Yorman Rodriguez, RHP Brandon Komar, RHP Edgar Martinez

20. INF Justin Lopez

21. Fielding Coach Felipe Blanco

22. LHP Danny Denz

23. RHP Anderson Espinoza, LHP Noel Vela

24. RHP Edwuin Bencomo, LHP Erik Sabrowski

25. Pitching Coach Jimmy Jones

26. LHP MacKenzie Gore, INF Seamus Curran, C Victor Duarte, RHP Luke Boyd

27. RHP Felix Minjarez, LHP Mason Feole

28. C Brandon Valenzuela, OF Tirso Ornelas, INF Kelvin Melean

29. RHP Austin Smith

32. OF Agustin Ruiz, RHP Connor Lehmann

33. LHP Fred Schlichtholz, LHP Sam Williams

34. RHP Chase Walter

36. RHP Wen-Hua Sung, INF Kelvin Alarcon

37. RHP Moises Lugo

