Day Air Ballpark to Host 25-Game High School Baseball Games Starting April 9, Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group
March 28, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark will host 24 high school baseball games throughout April and May, as 48 area high schools will move a regular season game from their home field to the downtown Dayton ballpark. The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is in its 17th year of giving high schools the opportunity to play at a world-class facility.
The Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase" is being presented by Bob Ross Auto Group.
The public is welcome to attend. Prior to the first game of each day, gates will open 30 minutes High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.
To learn more about the high school baseball program and schedule at Dayton Air Ballpark, visit www.daytondragons.com/hsbaseball.
See complete 2022 schedule below.
2022 High School Baseball Showcase Schedule, Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group
Date Time Away Team Home Team
April 9 7:00PM Covington Twin Valley South
April 13 4:30PM Edgewood Northwest
April 13 7:00PM Northmont Wayne
April 14 4:30PM Beavercreek Lebanon
April 14 7:00PM Kenton Ridge Tippecanoe
April 15 4:30PM Versailles Wyoming
April 15 7:00PM Bethel Fort Loramie
April 16 12:00PM Preble Shawnee Dixie
April 16 3:30PM Blanchester Clinton-Massie
April 16 7:00PM Indian Hill Middletown
April 23 7:00PM Bishop Fenwick Northwestern
April 26 4:30PM Carroll Alter
April 26 7:00PM Eaton Tri-County North
April 27 4:30PM Mechanicsburg West Liberty-Salem
April 27 7:00PM Spencerville Lima Perry
April 28 4:30PM Sidney Washington
April 28 7:00PM Valley View Springboro
April 30 1:00PM Fort Loramie Lincolnview
April 30 3:30PM Springfield Shawnee National Trail
May 1 4:00PM Reading Ross
May 8 7:00PM Bradford Spencerville
May 10 7:00PM Franklin-Monroe Arcanum
May 11 7:00PM Lima Bath Houston
May 14 7:00 PM Greenon Xenia
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from March 28, 2022
- Day Air Ballpark to Host 25-Game High School Baseball Games Starting April 9, Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Day Air Ballpark to Host 25-Game High School Baseball Games Starting April 9, Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group
- Dayton Dragons 2022 Preview: Part 7 - Starting Pitchers
- Dayton Dragons 2022 Preview: Part 6--Outfielders
- Dayton Dragons 2022 Preview: Part 5: Third Basemen
- Single-Game Ticket Sales Begin for Dayton Dragons