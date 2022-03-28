Day Air Ballpark to Host 25-Game High School Baseball Games Starting April 9, Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark will host 24 high school baseball games throughout April and May, as 48 area high schools will move a regular season game from their home field to the downtown Dayton ballpark. The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is in its 17th year of giving high schools the opportunity to play at a world-class facility.

The Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase" is being presented by Bob Ross Auto Group.

The public is welcome to attend. Prior to the first game of each day, gates will open 30 minutes High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

To learn more about the high school baseball program and schedule at Dayton Air Ballpark, visit www.daytondragons.com/hsbaseball.

See complete 2022 schedule below.

2022 High School Baseball Showcase Schedule, Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 9 7:00PM Covington Twin Valley South

April 13 4:30PM Edgewood Northwest

April 13 7:00PM Northmont Wayne

April 14 4:30PM Beavercreek Lebanon

April 14 7:00PM Kenton Ridge Tippecanoe

April 15 4:30PM Versailles Wyoming

April 15 7:00PM Bethel Fort Loramie

April 16 12:00PM Preble Shawnee Dixie

April 16 3:30PM Blanchester Clinton-Massie

April 16 7:00PM Indian Hill Middletown

April 23 7:00PM Bishop Fenwick Northwestern

April 26 4:30PM Carroll Alter

April 26 7:00PM Eaton Tri-County North

April 27 4:30PM Mechanicsburg West Liberty-Salem

April 27 7:00PM Spencerville Lima Perry

April 28 4:30PM Sidney Washington

April 28 7:00PM Valley View Springboro

April 30 1:00PM Fort Loramie Lincolnview

April 30 3:30PM Springfield Shawnee National Trail

May 1 4:00PM Reading Ross

May 8 7:00PM Bradford Spencerville

May 10 7:00PM Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

May 11 7:00PM Lima Bath Houston

May 14 7:00 PM Greenon Xenia

