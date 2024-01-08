TinCaps Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to share their promotional schedule for the team's 15th anniversary season at Parkview Field in 2024. The loaded calendar includes special appearances, giveaways, theme nights, and a whopping 31 postgame fireworks shows.

TinCaps single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 8. Season ticket plans and group tickets are already on sale by calling 260-482-6400. Click here for more details.

The team's 66-game home schedule begins with Opening Day at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). The regular season concludes on Sunday, September 8.

Along the way, fans can look forward to visits from Bluey (Meet Blue Day on Sunday, June 30), actor Jim O'Heir, who played Jerry on Parks and Rec (TV Sitcom Night on Friday, July 5), and actor Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in The Sandlot (Salute to Baseball Movies Night on Friday, September 6). VIP packages for these games, and others, will be announced at a later time. More special appearances may be added as well. All promotional events and giveaways are subject to change.

See below for a list of more notable dates.

The TinCaps will once again offer select concessions for only $2 on Tuesday Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods. Wednesday Paws and Claws Nights presented by Law's Country Kennel and White Claw will allow fans to purchase a "paw pass" ticket for their pet, while also saving on the popular hard seltzer. On Thirsty ThursdaysÔ presented by Rudy's, fans can buy domestic drafts for just $2, in addition to other drink specials. When the calendar turns to May, all Friday and Saturday games feature fireworks. Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks will follow Sunday afternoon games from April-August.

"We have a great balance between promotions that our fans have proven to love year-after-year, and also brand new ones to keep things fresh," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "There's truly something for everyone."

The TinCaps are Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, whose farm system is ranked as one of the best in the sport. Since opening in 2009, Parkview Field has annually been rated as the top ballpark experience for fans in MiLB. Over the years, the TinCaps have earned MiLB's Organization of the Year award among many other honors.

2024 Fort Wayne TinCaps Promotional Highlights

Tuesday, April 9: Opening Day

Friday, April 26: Hispanic Heritage Night (Manzanas Luchadoras identity)

Friday, May 17: Love and Roses Night

Saturday, May 18: Mental Health Awareness Night

Thursday, May 23: Fort Wayne Wizards Throwback Night

Friday, May 24: Scout Overnight

Saturday, May 25: Dino Night

Tuesday, June 4: Peanut-Free Night

Friday, June 7: TinCaps Baseball (Johnny's Version)

Saturday, June 8: Fort Wayne Daisies Throwback Night

Sunday, June 9: Hispanic Heritage Day (Manzanas Luchadoras identity)

Tuesday, June 18: Princess Night

Thursday, June 20 - Saturday, June 22: Hoosier State Tenderloins Series

Friday, June 28: Margaritaville Night / Scout Overnight

Sunday, June 30: Meet Bluey Day

Thursday, July 4: City of Fort Wayne Fireworks

Friday, July 5: TV Sitcom Night featuring actor Jim O'Heir

Saturday, July 6: ZOOperstars!

Friday, July 19: Harry Potter Night

Saturday, July 20: Three Rivers Festival Fireworks

Tuesday, July 30: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

Friday, August 2: BirdZerk!

Saturday, August 3: 'Caps Against Cancer Night

Sunday, August 4: Military Appreciation Day presented by Omni, Steel Dynamics, and the San Diego Padres

Thursday, August 15: Hispanic Heritage Night (Manzanas Luchadoras identity)

Friday, August 16: Star Wars Night

Friday, September 6: Salute to Baseball Movies Night featuring actor Chauncey Leopardi

Saturday, September 7: ZOOperstars!

Sunday, September 8: Regular season finale

