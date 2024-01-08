Detroit Tiger Matt Manning to be Inducted into Whitecaps Hall of Fame

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today plans to induct a former top achiever for the organization into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame. The honor goes to right-handed pitcher and former 1st round draft pick, Matt Manning. The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 25th during the annual Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter FUNdraiser: Baseball & Ballads at New Vintage Place.

Manning, currently a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, was the 9th overall selection in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft out of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, California. Manning spent parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Whitecaps, starting 16 games and striking out 102 batters during his time in West Michigan. In 2018 Manning represented the Tigers at the All-Star Futures game and made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tigers in June of 2021.

Inductees are determined by a committee that includes front office members, local media personalities, select fans, as well as online fan votes from a list of former Whitecaps players, managers and staff. Eligible candidates in the player and coach categories must be at least five years removed from their time with the organization. Players, managers and staff are judged over the individual's entire career with an emphasis on his or her achievements while with the Whitecaps. Candidates may be judged on his or her impact on the community, character, sportsmanship and integrity. Fans are also eligible for nomination.

The Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter FUNdraiser: Baseball & Ballads will be held on Thursday, January 25th at New Vintage Place in Grand Rapids. Proceeds from the event and the silent auction will go to the Whitecaps Community Foundation to support the YMCA Inner-City Youth Baseball and Softball Program and other youth-oriented programs. Lance Parrish and Dave Rozema from the 1984 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers will be present for the induction ceremony and to share their stories during a fireside chat.

Tickets to Baseball & Ballads are $150 per person or $500 for a group of four (four pack includes four event tickets, eight drink tickets and more). Large group and sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets may be purchased by visiting 2024WCFGala.Givesmart.com or by calling the Whitecaps at (616) 784-4131.

