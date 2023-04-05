TinCaps 2023 Broadcast Coverage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fans will have more ways than ever before to watch and listen to Fort Wayne TinCaps games during the 2023 season. In fact, for the first time, fans can watch every single TinCaps game for free.

All 132 games - home and road - will be available at no cost through the new Bally Live app. Not only can fans watch games on Bally Live, the app also provides the ability to interact with other viewers in a "crowd zone" chat, plus other unique features. In addition to TinCaps games, fans can watch live games for nearly all of Minor League Baseball's 120 teams from Single-A through Triple-A - more than 7,00 games in total.

The Bally Live app is available for download on iOS and Android.

Meanwhile, fans can get additional value with a subscription to MiLB.TV. For just $29.99 for the year (or $3.99 per month), MiLB.TV is now part of MLB At Bat, meaning every TinCaps game can be streamed live or on-demand, and subscribers can also listen to every out-of-market Major League Baseball game live or on-demand as well.

And that isn't all that's new this season. Within the MLB app, for MLB.TV subscribers, if you select the San Diego Padres as your "favorite team," then TinCaps games will be available on the MLB app's home screen (that applies to mobile devices and smart TVs). Click here for all you need to know about MiLB and MLB.TV in 2023.

Like previous seasons, fans can also hear every TinCaps game on 1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM, along with 1380TheFan.com. Fans can even stream 1380 The Fan on their smart speaker or the 1380 The Fan app.

John Nolan returns as the team's lead play-by-play broadcaster, calling home games on Bally Live / MiLB.TVand road games on radio. Derek Decker, a Bluffton, Indiana, native who graduated from nearby Norwell High School and Indiana University, is new to the team's broadcast crew this year as an additional play-by-play voice. Mike Maahs also returns to call home games on radio, while Brett Rump (1380 The Fan) and Justin Libey (former Minor League pitcher from Northeast Indiana) will join select broadcasts.

The TinCaps begin their High-A Midwest League season on Thursday, April 6 (6:35 p.m.) on the road against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.), as the TinCaps host the Lake County Captains. Tickets are available at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. For games April 12-16, fans can save $4 off All-Star and Reserved seats at this link. Click here for the complete Homestand Highlights presented by Lancia Homes.

Where to Watch

* Bally Live app (FREE) - live * MiLB.TV (subscription) - live and on-demand, plus MLB At Bat * MLB.TV (subscription) - select the San Diego Padres as your Favorite Team Where to Listen

* 1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM * 1380TheFan.com

