Cardinals, Chiefs Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

Peoria, IL - The parent club St. Louis Cardinals announced the Chiefs Opening Day roster on Wednesday. The Chiefs kick off their 40th season of professional baseball Thursday against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Opening Day roster consists of 29 active players and eight of the Cardinals top 30 prospects, tied with Triple-A Memphis for the most in the system.

The Chiefs roster is highlighted by pitcher Tink Hence, the Cardinals No. 2 prospect and top pitching prospect in the system. Hence, 20, was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year in 2022. Over 52.1 innings with Single-A Palm Beach, Hence punched out 81 batters, good for a 14.0 K/9. Hence is joined by No. 5 prospect and 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe. In his final season at Oregon State in 2022, Hjerpe led the nation in strikeouts with 161. Other top prospects include pitcher Austin Love (No. 20), catcher Jimmy Crooks (No. 22), pitcher Ian Bedell (No. 26), Zane Mills (No. 27) and Trent Baker (No. 28). Pitching prospect Inohan Paniagua (No. 16) will begin the year on the Injured List.

Love headlines a list of 16 returnees from last year's club. Last season, Love whiffed 151 batters, the most by a Chiefs pitcher since 1996. Other notable returnees include infielder Osvaldo Tovalin, who mashed seven homers a season ago, outfielder Tyler Reichenborn, the owner of a 26-game on-base streak and second baseman Francisco Hernandez, who started 72 games in 2022. Infielder Noah Mendlinger also returns for 2023. Mendlinger represented Team Israel in February's World Baseball Classic.

All told, the Chiefs roster consists of 18 draftees, seven international free agents and five undrafted free agents. The Opening Day roster features players from five different countries. The entire roster is listed below.

Thursday's season opener is set for 6:35 p.m. Hence will serve as the Chiefs Opening Day starter and will make his High-A debut in the process. Dozer Park gates open at 5:30. All fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule as a free giveaway.

PITCHERS (14+1): RHP Trent Baker, RHP Ian Bedell, LHP Alex Cornwell, RHP Tink Hence, RHP Matt Hickey, LHP Cooper Hjerpe, RHP Austin Love, RHP Edgar Manzo, RHP Andrew Marrero, RHP Zane Mills, RHP Inoahan Paniagua,* RHP Bryan Pope, RHP Dionys Rodriguez, RHP Chris Roycroft, LHP Alfredo Ruiz

CATCHERS (4): Jimmy Crooks, Aaron McKeithan, Luis Rodriguez, Wade Stauss

INFIELDERS (6): Thomas Francisco, Francisco Hernandez, Noah Mendlinger, Ramon Mendoza, Jeremy Rivas, Osvaldo Tovalin

OUTFIELDERS (5): Elijah Cabell, Nathan Church, Tyler Reichenborn, Patrick Romeri, Victor Scott II

