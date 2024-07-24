Timbers2's Bunbury Helps Canada to Key Win over Dominican Republic

July 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







IRAPUATO, MEXICO - Timbers2 forward Mataeo Bunbury came off the bench and assisted on the game-winning goal for the Canada U-20 National Team in a critical, 1-0 win against the Dominican Republic in Group Play of the Concacaf U-20s on Tuesday night at Estadio Sergio León Chávez.

Bunbury, who featured for Canada in Game 1, entered the match as a substitute in the 75th minute on Tuesday. From outside the box, Bunbury initiated play down the left side of the area before the ball was crossed into the box for the goal.

With the win, Canada sits atop Group B - tied with Honduras - with four points.

The Canada U-20s conclude group play Friday, July 26, against El Salvador at Estadio Sergio León Chávez; kickoff is 4pm PT.

