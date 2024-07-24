Chattanooga FC and Rivas Mutually Agree to Part Ways

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today it has mutually agreed to part ways with forward Carlos Rivas.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood said: "We were really glad that Carlos was with us. We were excited that he was with us. We really wanting to make sure that everyone can win in this situation, so we agreed to part ways, and we wish him all the best. His service has been good to us."

During his time with CFC, Rivas made ten appearances and started one match. He recorded one assist with CFC, combining with fellow substitute Ethan Koren to seal a 6-2 win over Inter Miami II on April 13, 2024.

Notably, he scored the winning spot-kick to seal home shootout wins over both Orlando City B and Atlanta United 2.

The Colombian began his career with local club Jamundi FC and made his debut in the top division in Colombia with Once Caldas in 2012. Rivas then had a successful spell for Colombian powerhouse Deportivo Cali during the 2013/14 season before making the jump to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Orlando City FC. Rivas made 78 appearances and scored eight goals for Orlando from 2015 to 2017. He played alongside the likes of 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaka during his time in Florida. The 29-year-old has had several different club homes back in Colombia, along with stops in Israel and Ecuador, and was with Colombian first-division promoted side Patriotas Boyaca before he joined Chattanooga FC.

Up next, Chattanooga FC hosts Orlando City B for a 7:00 p.m. ET kick-off on Saturday, July 27. Tickets are on sale.

