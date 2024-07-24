Timbers2 Back Home to Host Sporting KC II

July 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2 are set to host Sporting Kansas City II Thursday night at Providence Park; kickoff is 8pm PT. Watch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (4-6-8-3, 23pts) come into the match on back-to-back shootouts. They came from behind to draw Real Monarchs - dropping 4-2 on PKs - before playing to a 0-0 draw against Ventura County FC eventually defeating them 3-2 on PKs, handing the Southern California side their first loss of the season on penalties. Still in ninth place, Portland is just four points back from a playoff spot. Josh Penn continues to lead the team in goals (5) and assists (4) with midfielder Kyle Linhares right behind (4g, 3a).

SKCII (7-7-4-2, 27pts) are just ahead of T2, with a high scoring offense that is second in the conference with 37 goals scored but have also allowed the second most goals against (37). They are led by forwards Kamron Habibullah (7g, 5a) and Beto Avila (8g, 2a), while Sebastian Cruz is tied for the league lead in assists (10).

Matchcenter

