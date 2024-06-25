Timbers2 Play Minnesota United FC 2 in Second of Three-Straight on the Road

June 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2 travel to Blaine, Minnesota for a midweek matinee against Minnesota United FC 2 on Wednesday June 26. Kickoff from the National Sports Center Stadium is set for 11 a.m. (Pacific).

How To Watch

Watch Wednesday's match at MNUFC2 live on MLS Season Pass.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (3-4-6, 17pts) go head to head with Minnesota Unted FC 2 (4-7-0, 12pts) once again, this time in their house. Following their seven-goal thriller at Providence Park on April 21, Timbers2 has gone on to record two wins, two losses, and three draws over that span - placing them in 9th place in the Western Conference. For Wednesday morning's opponents, a 3-5-0 stretch puts them in a battle to avoid being the bottom of the table.

TImbers2 are currently unbeaten in regular time in their last three matches, earning a shutout in their most recent outing at Austin FC 2 (0-0 draw) on June 14. It's the second of three-straight road matches, and a Timbers2 result at MNUFC2 could provide a two-spot jump in the standings.

