Inter Miami CF II Heads North to Face Toronto FC II on Wednesday

June 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II is gearing up for more MLS NEXT Pro action as it travels north to take on Toronto FC II in its next match. The game will take place at York Lions Stadium on Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Inter Miami CF II is looking to build momentum after a recent 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew on Thursday night at Chase Stadium. The draw was highlighted by the first professional goal from Academy product Yuval Cohen.

Inter Miami II currently stands at 18 points this season with a record of five wins, five losses and three draws so far this 2024 regular season.The Herons will visit Toronto for what will be the first and only matchup between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season after most recently earning a 1-1 draw over Columbus Crew 2 in the team's previous home game on June 13. In all, Inter Miami II has recorded three wins, two losses and a draw in home fixtures at Chase Stadium this regular season.

