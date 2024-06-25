NYRB II Battles Philadelphia Union II on Wednesday, June 26 at Subaru Park

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (5-6-3, 20 pts.) battles Philadelphia Union II (8-2-3, 29 pts.) on Wednesday, June 26 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New York are coming off a 1-0 loss to New England Revolution II on Friday, June 14, where goalkeeper Aidan Stokes had a career-high eight saves in the match. Stokes' eight saves ranks tied for fifth for the most saves in a single match in franchise history. Red Bulls II currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 20 points.

Philadelphia Union II sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points. Union II have won four of their last five matches, but their one loss came in a 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati 2 at Subaru Park. Forward Edward Davis currently leads Philadelphia with five goals on the season.

Red Bulls II earned a draw in the first matchup against Philadelphia Union II, which was a 1-1 tie at Subaru Park. Midfielder Steven Sserwadda scored the goal for New York in the match. New York have posted a 9-8-2 mark in franchise history against Philadelphia, including 3-4-2 mark on the road.

Following Wednesday's match, Red Bulls II face off against Columbus Crew 2 for the third time this season on Sunday, June 30 at MSU Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York Red Bulls II vs. Philadelphia Union II

Subaru Park - Chester, P.A.

Wednesday, June 26 - 6:00 PM ET

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

#NYvPHI

