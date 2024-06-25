Join Chattanooga FC for "Summer of Soccer" Watch Parties

June 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club is delighted to announce a number of "Summer of Soccer" watch parties for supporters to gather and enjoy the 2024 Copa America, EURO 2024 and the Paris 2024 Olympic soccer tournaments throughout the summer.

The watch parties will be hosted with support from various restaurants and bars as part of the CFC Cheers Collective.

There are three confirmed dates for the "Summer of Soccer" watch parties, with other tentative dates dependent on the knockout rounds of these tournaments:

Thursday, June 27, 6:00 p.m. ET at Buffalo Wild Wings (Market St.) - USA Men's National Team vs. Panama, Copa America Group Stage

Sunday, July 14, 3:00 p.m. ET at Shady's Corner - UEFA EURO 2024 Final

Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m. ET at Southside Social - USA Women's National Team vs. Germany, Paris 2024 Olympics Group Stage

The CFC "Summer of Soccer" watch parties will feature player appearances, raffles and giveaways on CFC merchandise for those in attendance, as well as certain deals and discounts on food and drinks available as well. The appearances, giveaways and discounts will differ depending on the game as well as the venue.

Stay tuned for additional information on all Chattanooga FC social media accounts: Facebook | Instagram | X (formerly Twitter)

